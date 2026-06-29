PTC Inds board approves Rs 1,800 crore fundraising plan & higher debt limits

PTC Industries said that its board has approved an enabling proposal to raise up to Rs 1,800 crore through one or more tranches using multiple fundraising avenues.

These include a qualified institutions placement (QIP), preferential issue, issuance of convertible share warrants, public or private offerings of equity shares, or other convertible securities, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The company clarified that the approval is intended to facilitate preparatory activities, including the appointment of merchant bankers and other intermediaries.

The final structure of the issue, including the mode of fundraising, issue size, pricing, timing, objects of the issue and utilisation of proceeds, will be approved separately by the board and audit committee before the launch.

The board also approved a proposal to enhance the company's borrowing limit to Rs 600 crore from the existing Rs 350 crore, subject to shareholder approval.

It further approved increasing the limit for creation of charges on the company's assets to Rs 600 crore from Rs 350 crore to secure such borrowings.

In addition, the board approved an enabling limit of up to Rs 2,000 crore for providing loans, guarantees, securities and making investments.

The company will convene an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to seek shareholder approval for all the above proposals.

PTC Industries manufactures precision metal components and strategic materials used in critical applications. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Aerolloy Technologies, the group produces titanium and superalloy materials and components for the aerospace, defence, and space sectors, catering to customers in India and overseas markets.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 143.83% to Rs 59.91 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 24.57 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 84.95% YoY to Rs 225.47 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

The scrip fell 2.74% to currently trade at Rs 16954.45 on the BSE.

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