PTC Inds soars after Q4 PAT jumps over two-fold to Rs 60 cr

PTC Industries surged 14.09% to Rs 18,317.35 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 143.83% to Rs 59.91 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 24.57 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 84.95% YoY to Rs 225.47 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 131.71% YoY to Rs 72.41 crore in Q4 FY26.

Total expenses climbed 61.57% to Rs 164.90 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 102.06 crore in Q4 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 95.64 crore (up 208.81% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 42.38 crore (up 41.17% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 2.40 crore (up 83.21% YoY) during the period under review.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit climbed 66.45% to Rs 101.55 crore on 95.66% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 602.77 crore in FY26 over FY25.

PTC Industries manufactures precision metal components and strategic materials used in critical applications. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Aerolloy Technologies, the group produces titanium and superalloy materials and components for the aerospace, defence, and space sectors, catering to customers in India and overseas markets.

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