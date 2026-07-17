PTC Industries bags strategic missile sub-system order from BrahMos Aerospace

PTC Industries has secured a strategic order from BrahMos Aerospace for the development, integration and supply of a mission-critical missile sub-system for the BrahMos programme.

The order represents PTC Industries' first major contract in the systems and sub-systems segment, expanding its role beyond the supply of critical materials and precision components to the integration of complex assemblies for advanced aerospace and defence platforms.

The contract involves the development and integration of a mission-critical structural assembly designed to operate under the demanding structural, thermal and dynamic conditions associated with supersonic applications. The company did not disclose the value of the order or programme-specific configuration details.

According to the company, the project requires advanced manufacturing capabilities, specialised joining processes, hermetic sealing, intricate control assemblies, high-precision final integration and rigorous quality inspection to ensure structural integrity, alignment, balance and operational reliability.

PTC Industries said the order expands the scope of its PTC ONE From Melt to Mission manufacturing platform by extending its capabilities from materials, castings and precision components to complex systems and sub-systems integration.

The company added that the award underscores BrahMos Aerospace's confidence in its engineering capabilities, manufacturing expertise, quality systems and execution track record, while validating its long-term strategy of building an integrated aerospace and defence manufacturing platform to support India's strategic programmes.

Sachin Agarwal, Chairman & Managing Director, PTC Industries, said: This is a historic order for PTC Industries and a defining milestone in our journey. This order marks our movement beyond materials and components into sophisticated systems and sub-systems for strategic defence platforms. Over the past several years, we have been building PTC ONE our From Melt to Mission manufacturing system with the belief that India must develop deeper, more integrated capability in critical aerospace and defence manufacturing.

This order adds an important new dimension to that journey. It validates our long-term strategy of building an integrated enterprise capable of serving larger and more complex parts of the value chain. More importantly, it reflects the trust placed in PTC by BrahMos Aerospace for one of Indias most important strategic programmes. We believe this order opens a new avenue of growth for PTC and strengthens our role in advancing Indias self-reliance and global parity in critical defence and aerospace manufacturing.

PTC Industries manufactures precision metal components and strategic materials used in critical applications. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Aerolloy Technologies, the group produces titanium and superalloy materials and components for the aerospace, defence, and space sectors, catering to customers in India and overseas markets.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 143.83% to Rs 59.91 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 24.57 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 84.95% YoY to Rs 225.47 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

The scrip shed 0.46% to Rs 17,449.95 on the BSE.

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