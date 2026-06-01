PTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 143.83% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 84.93% to Rs 225.47 croreNet profit of PTC Industries rose 143.83% to Rs 59.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 84.93% to Rs 225.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 121.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 66.44% to Rs 101.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 61.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 95.66% to Rs 602.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 308.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales225.47121.92 85 602.78308.07 96 OPM %32.1823.56 -21.8624.43 - PBDT82.0039.30 109 163.64100.52 63 PBT72.4131.75 128 126.9579.21 60 NP59.9124.57 144 101.5661.02 66
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:51 AM IST