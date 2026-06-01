Monday, June 01, 2026 | 09:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 143.83% in the March 2026 quarter

PTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 143.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Sales rise 84.93% to Rs 225.47 crore

Net profit of PTC Industries rose 143.83% to Rs 59.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 84.93% to Rs 225.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 121.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.44% to Rs 101.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 61.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 95.66% to Rs 602.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 308.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales225.47121.92 85 602.78308.07 96 OPM %32.1823.56 -21.8624.43 - PBDT82.0039.30 109 163.64100.52 63 PBT72.4131.75 128 126.9579.21 60 NP59.9124.57 144 101.5661.02 66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR likely to surrender gains near three-week high as oil prices rebound on war uncertainty

INR likely to surrender gains near three-week high as oil prices rebound on war uncertainty

Kothari Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.95 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Kothari Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.95 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Bajaj Auto sales jump 20% YoY in May'26

Bajaj Auto sales jump 20% YoY in May'26

Confidence Petroleum India consolidated net profit rises 37.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Confidence Petroleum India consolidated net profit rises 37.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Marksans Pharma to acquire Netherlands-based QliniQ B.V.

Marksans Pharma to acquire Netherlands-based QliniQ B.V.

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy TodayIndian Stock Market OutlookGold and Silver Rate TodayMalaysia Social Media Ban for Youth under 16Israel Lebanon IncursionCommercial LPG Price HikeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table