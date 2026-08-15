PTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 465.70% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 97.43% to Rs 191.80 croreNet profit of PTC Industries rose 465.70% to Rs 29.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 97.43% to Rs 191.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 97.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales191.8097.15 97 OPM %25.499.04 -PBDT50.5917.68 186 PBT36.759.05 306 NP29.195.16 466
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:14 AM IST