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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PTC Industries receives development order from Gun Factory Kanpur

PTC Industries receives development order from Gun Factory Kanpur

Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

For two major artillery gun components

PTC Industries has received a development order from Gun Factory Kanpur for two major artillery gun components.

The order reinforces PTC's growing position in India's defence and aerospace manufacturing ecosystem, particularly in advanced, mission-critical components for land defence systems.

Sachin Agarwal, Chairman & Managing Director, PTC Industries, said: "This development order from Gun Factory Kanpur is an important step in PTC's growing role in India's defence manufacturing ecosystem. Our continuing work on the M777 ultra-lightweight howitzer programme has strengthened our experience in demanding artillery applications, and this new order further expands our engagement with advanced indigenous artillery platforms. We remain committed to supporting India's self-reliance in defence manufacturing."

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

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