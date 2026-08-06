PTL Enterprises standalone net profit declines 5.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 16.08 crore

Net profit of PTL Enterprises declined 5.10% to Rs 8.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 16.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025.16.0816.0887.3890.8613.1513.5312.5913.028.759.22

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