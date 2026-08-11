Pudumjee Paper Products standalone net profit declines 6.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.29% to Rs 202.92 crore

Net profit of Pudumjee Paper Products declined 6.95% to Rs 33.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 36.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.29% to Rs 202.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 196.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.202.92196.4517.5317.1449.6351.6144.6948.2933.7236.24

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