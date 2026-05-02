Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection consolidated net profit rises 55.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.10% to Rs 208.56 crore

Net profit of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection rose 55.74% to Rs 10.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.10% to Rs 208.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 202.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.29% to Rs 63.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.36% to Rs 1029.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 900.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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