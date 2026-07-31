Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection consolidated net profit rises 6.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.68% to Rs 347.24 crore

Net profit of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection rose 6.98% to Rs 22.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.68% to Rs 347.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 319.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.347.24319.5111.7510.7537.3834.1130.0627.6122.0720.63

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