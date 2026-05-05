Punjab Chemicals records nearly 56% YoY jump in Q4 PAT
Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection has reported 55.8% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 11 crore on a 3.1% rise in revenue to Rs 208.6 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.
While EBITDA improved by 7.9% YoY to Rs 27.5 crore, EBITDA margin was 13.2% in Q4 FY26 as against 12.6% in Q4 FY25.
Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 16.2 crore, up by _ % from Rs 10.4 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.
For FY26, Punjab Chemicals has recorded consolidated net profit and revenue of Rs 64 crore (up 64.3% YoY) and Rs 1,029.8 crore (up 14.4% YoY), respectively.
Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection produces various agrotechnicals, agroformulations, API's, pharmaceutical intermediates, phosphorous derivatives and speciality chemicals.
The scrip shed 0.74% to currently trade at Rs 1112.30 on the BSE.
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First Published: May 05 2026 | 1:04 PM IST