Tuesday, May 05, 2026 | 01:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Punjab Chemicals records nearly 56% YoY jump in Q4 PAT

Punjab Chemicals records nearly 56% YoY jump in Q4 PAT

Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection has reported 55.8% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 11 crore on a 3.1% rise in revenue to Rs 208.6 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

While EBITDA improved by 7.9% YoY to Rs 27.5 crore, EBITDA margin was 13.2% in Q4 FY26 as against 12.6% in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 16.2 crore, up by _ % from Rs 10.4 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, Punjab Chemicals has recorded consolidated net profit and revenue of Rs 64 crore (up 64.3% YoY) and Rs 1,029.8 crore (up 14.4% YoY), respectively.

 

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection produces various agrotechnicals, agroformulations, API's, pharmaceutical intermediates, phosphorous derivatives and speciality chemicals.

The scrip shed 0.74% to currently trade at Rs 1112.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SNL Bearings Q4 PAT declines 8% YoY

SNL Bearings Q4 PAT declines 8% YoY

Mahindra & Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 41.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Mahindra & Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 41.65% in the March 2026 quarter

KEI Industries drops after brokerage downgrade; Q4 PAT rises 26% YoY

KEI Industries drops after brokerage downgrade; Q4 PAT rises 26% YoY

Infosys completes acquisition of Optimum Healthcare IT

Infosys completes acquisition of Optimum Healthcare IT

Shiva Cement records loss of Rs 28 crore in Q4 FY26

Shiva Cement records loss of Rs 28 crore in Q4 FY26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCAMS ShareTATA Technology Share PriceQ4 Results TodayVedanta Demerger Gold and Silver Rate TodayRussia Ukraine Victory Day TruceIPL 2026 Points Table