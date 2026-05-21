Punjab Communications standalone net profit declines 78.72% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 42.68% to Rs 7.02 crore

Net profit of Punjab Communications declined 78.72% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.68% to Rs 7.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 56.01% to Rs 26.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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