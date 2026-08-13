Punjab Communications standalone net profit rises 720.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.59% to Rs 5.83 crore

Net profit of Punjab Communications rose 720.00% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.59% to Rs 5.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5.836.6713.89-34.332.950.392.870.352.870.35

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