Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit rises 12.07% in the March 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 0.84% to Rs 32797.77 crore

Net profit of Punjab National Bank rose 12.07% to Rs 5591.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4989.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 0.84% to Rs 32797.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32523.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.47% to Rs 18392.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18480.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 5.45% to Rs 130772.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 124009.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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