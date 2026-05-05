Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit rises 12.07% in the March 2026 quarter
Total Operating Income rise 0.84% to Rs 32797.77 croreNet profit of Punjab National Bank rose 12.07% to Rs 5591.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4989.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 0.84% to Rs 32797.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32523.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 0.47% to Rs 18392.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18480.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 5.45% to Rs 130772.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 124009.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income32797.7732523.09 1 130772.09124009.85 5 OPM %77.0871.89 -73.7672.82 - PBDT7141.286517.79 10 27081.6626052.54 4 PBT7141.286517.79 10 27081.6626052.54 4 NP5591.644989.29 12 18392.6918480.29 0
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First Published: May 05 2026 | 2:04 PM IST