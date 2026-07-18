Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit rises 174.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 3.12% to Rs 33589.17 crore

Net profit of Punjab National Bank rose 174.29% to Rs 5814.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2119.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 3.12% to Rs 33589.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32572.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.33589.1732572.3375.4071.767108.066973.427108.066973.425814.722119.88

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