Saturday, July 18, 2026 | 01:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit rises 174.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit rises 174.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 18 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 3.12% to Rs 33589.17 crore

Net profit of Punjab National Bank rose 174.29% to Rs 5814.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2119.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 3.12% to Rs 33589.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32572.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income33589.1732572.33 3 OPM %75.4071.76 -PBDT7108.066973.42 2 PBT7108.066973.42 2 NP5814.722119.88 174

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Axis Bank Q1 PAT rises 23% YoY to Rs 7,114 crore

Axis Bank Q1 PAT rises 23% YoY to Rs 7,114 crore

Axis Bank consolidated net profit rises 22.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Axis Bank consolidated net profit rises 22.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Indo Cotspin reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Indo Cotspin reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

SPML Infra allots 6.93 lakh equity shares and 95.39 lakh warrants

SPML Infra allots 6.93 lakh equity shares and 95.39 lakh warrants

RBL Bank Q1 PAT rises 27% YoY to Rs 254 crore

RBL Bank Q1 PAT rises 27% YoY to Rs 254 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Abhijit Dipke Hunger StrikeStocks to Watch TodayWipro Share PriceCaliber Mining IPOJio Financial Share PriceSBI Funds Management IPO AllotmentCentral Bank of India Q1 Result Sensex TodayDHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026Personal Finance