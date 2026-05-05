Punjab National Bank slips for fifth straight session

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 108.58, down 0.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 14.94% in last one year as compared to a 1.39% slide in NIFTY and a 0.85% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Punjab National Bank dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 108.58, down 0.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 24040.4. The Sensex is at 77067.34, down 0.26%.Punjab National Bank has added around 1.95% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has increased around 4.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54878.5, down 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 329.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 176.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 109.76, up 0.51% on the day. Punjab National Bank jumped 14.94% in last one year as compared to a 1.39% slide in NIFTY and a 0.85% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 7.69 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News