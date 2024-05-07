Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 58, down 2.77% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 50.48% in last one year as compared to a 21.88% rally in NIFTY and a 71.52% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Punjab & Sind Bank is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 58, down 2.77% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 22260.05. The Sensex is at 73429.98, down 0.63%.Punjab & Sind Bank has lost around 8.73% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has eased around 2.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7252.85, down 2.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 44.14 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

