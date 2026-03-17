Punjab & Sind Bank eases for fifth straight session

Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 23.01, down 0.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 14.73% in last one year as compared to a 3.15% rally in NIFTY and a 44.35% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Punjab & Sind Bank dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 23.01, down 0.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 23554.7. The Sensex is at 75980.71, up 0.63%.Punjab & Sind Bank has eased around 17.88% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has eased around 11.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8568.4, down 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.57 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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