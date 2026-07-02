Punjab & Sind Bank gains after advances grow 20% YoY in Q1 FY27

Punjab & Sind Bank rose 1.55% to Rs 24.96 after the bank reported a 19.50% year-on-year increase in gross advances to Rs 1,19,440 crore as of 30 June 2026, from Rs 99,950 crore a year earlier.

Total business grew 15.33% year-on-year to Rs 2,66,574 crore as of 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 2,31,132 crore in the year-ago period.

Total deposits rose 12.16% year-on-year to Rs 1,47,134 crore as of 30 June 2026, from Rs 1,31,182 crore a year earlier.

Punjab & Sind Bank is a public sector lender offering a range of banking products and services across retail, corporate and other customer segments. The bank reported a 34.9% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to Rs 421.83 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue from operations declined 9.9% to Rs 3,457.36 crore.

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