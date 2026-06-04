Punjab & Sind Bank slips for fifth straight session

Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 23.38, down 0.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 5.41% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% slide in NIFTY and a 15.87% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Punjab & Sind Bank is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 23.38, down 0.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 23353.3. The Sensex is at 74101.32, down 0.33%.Punjab & Sind Bank has lost around 6.22% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has eased around 3.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8185.9, down 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.6 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News