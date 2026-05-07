Punjab & Sind Bank soars 2.35%, Gains for third straight session

Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 26.12, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.57% in last one year as compared to a 0.7% gain in NIFTY and a 40.6% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Punjab & Sind Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 26.12, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 24442.8. The Sensex is at 78179.79, up 0.28%. Punjab & Sind Bank has added around 6.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has added around 0.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8679.15, down 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.7 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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