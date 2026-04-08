Punjab & Sind Bank spurts 5.74%, rises for fifth straight session

Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 24.32, up 5.74% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.33% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 42.52% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Punjab & Sind Bank gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 24.32, up 5.74% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.46% on the day, quoting at 23923.45. The Sensex is at 77391.97, up 3.72%. Punjab & Sind Bank has risen around 1.46% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has risen around 1.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8264.8, up 5.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.42 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.