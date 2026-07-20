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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Punjab & Sind Bank standalone net profit rises 23.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Punjab & Sind Bank standalone net profit rises 23.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Total Operating Income rise 10.40% to Rs 3213.37 crore

Net profit of Punjab & Sind Bank rose 23.16% to Rs 331.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 269.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 10.40% to Rs 3213.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2910.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income3213.372910.66 10 OPM %71.3864.06 -PBDT451.49323.02 40 PBT451.49323.02 40 NP331.51269.16 23

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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