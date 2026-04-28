Punjab & Sind Bank standalone net profit rises 34.86% in the March 2026 quarter
Total Operating Income decline 4.08% to Rs 3029.99 croreNet profit of Punjab & Sind Bank rose 34.86% to Rs 421.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 312.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income declined 4.08% to Rs 3029.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3158.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.13% to Rs 1321.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1015.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 4.36% to Rs 11981.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11481.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income3029.993158.94 -4 11981.5011481.30 4 OPM %74.0457.06 -67.9865.04 - PBDT615.45442.37 39 1752.331337.55 31 PBT615.45442.37 39 1752.331337.55 31 NP421.83312.78 35 1321.931015.83 30
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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST