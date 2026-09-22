Puravankara acquires 13.44-acre land parcel in Delhi-NCR

With estimated gross development value of Rs 5,200 cr

Puravankara has entered the Delhi-NCR real estate market with the allotment of a 13.44-acre land parcel in Greater Noida through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Prudential Housing and Infrastructure Development. The parcel has a saleable potential of ~4.57 million sq. ft. and an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately Rs 5,200 crore. The entry into Delhi-NCR marks a significant step in Puravankara's strategy to expand into high-growth residential markets beyond Southern and Western India, leveraging its strong brand and five-decade legacy of trust, quality and execution.

The acquisition marks Puravankara's maiden entry into Delhi-NCR and is its largest land transaction in FY27 so far. Including this acquisition, the company's FY27 business development across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru spans approximately 10.74 million sq. ft. of saleable area and an estimated GDV of Rs 14,100 crore.

The Delhi-NCR entry comes close on the heels of Puravankara's Rs 2,600 crore redevelopment win in Goregaon West, Mumbai, underscoring the company's continued momentum in expanding its development pipeline across key markets.