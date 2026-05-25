Puravankara acquires 14.57-acre land parcel in Mandur, Bengaluru
With estimates GDV of Rs 2,300 crPuravankara has secured a 14.57-acre land parcel located in Mandur, Budigere in Bengaluru with a potential gross development value of around Rs. 2,300 crore. Out of this, 7.92 acres is part of a joint development agreement (JDA), while 6.65 acres has been purchased by Puravankara. The total saleable area for the entire project will be approximately 1.8 msft.
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First Published: May 25 2026 | 7:31 PM IST