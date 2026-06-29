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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Puravankara announces joint development of 6.4 acre land in Sarjapur, Bengaluru

Puravankara announces joint development of 6.4 acre land in Sarjapur, Bengaluru

Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

With estimated gross development value of Rs 1,000 cr

Puravankara has entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) for a 6.4-acre land parcel in Sarjapur, Bengaluru, with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 1,000 crore. The project has a saleable area of approximately 0.8 msft and will be developed as a residential community catering to the growing demand in this emerging corridor. This latest addition further strengthens Puravankara's development pipeline in the city, bringing the company's total potential GDV from acquisitions and JDAs in Q1FY27 to Rs 5,200 crore.

 

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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