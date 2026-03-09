Puravankara announces joint development project on Hennur Road, Bengaluru

With estimated gross development value of Rs 1,300 cr

Puravankara has entered into the joint development of a 4-acre land parcel on Hennur Road in Bengaluru, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of over Rs 1,300 crore. The acquisition aligns with the company's strategic vision to expand its footprint in key Bengaluru micro-markets that offer robust infrastructure, strong connectivity, and sustained residential demand.

The land parcel offers a total saleable area of approximately 0.84 million square feet. Located on Hennur Road in Bengaluru, the site benefits from steady demand, driven by its proximity to major tech parks and well-established social and physical infrastructure.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News