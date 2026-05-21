Puravankara arm bags Rs 133-cr Bengaluru construction contract from Sion Eden

Puravankara said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Starworth Infrastructure & Construction m (SICL),has received a letter of intent from Sion Eden Developers.

The LoI is for execution of civil and structural works for the Embassy Eden project in Bengaluru.

The contract, awarded by a domestic entity, is an item rate contract and will be executed over a period of 34 months from the date of handing over of the site to the contractor. The total contract value stands at Rs 133.34 crore.

The company further clarified that neither the promoter group nor group companies have any interest in the awarding entity and that the contract does not fall under related party transactions.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 114.15 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 85.50 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.Revenue from operations jumped 177.3% to Rs 1,501.92 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 541.57 crore in Q4 FY25.

The Puravankara Group is involved in real estate development, with residential assets constituting most of its portfolio. It is present in both the premium and the affordable housing segments under the brandsurva and Provident, respectively. The group has major operations in Bangalore, with a considerable presence in Chennai, Kochi and Hyderabad, apart from Pune.

The scrip tanked 5.09% to end at Rs 221.70.

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