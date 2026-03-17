Puravankara arm bags Rs 280-cr VIT construction order

Puravankara said that its subsidiary, Starworth Infrastructure & Construction has secured a construction contract worth Rs 280.35 crore from Vellore Institute of Technology for the development of an academic facility at its Vellore campus.

The order involves the construction of the Ruby Block (Academic Block) Phase I at VIT, Vellore, Tamil Nadu. The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and is scheduled to be executed within 24 months.

Structured as an item rate contract, the total accepted value stands at ₹280.35 crore, excluding GST. The company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding institution, and the contract does not qualify as a related party transaction.

Puravankara is engaged in the business of real estate development.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 59.34 crore in Q3 FY26 as net loss of Rs 93.16 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations zoomed 236.1% year on year to Rs 1,069.31 crore in Q3 FY26.

Shares of Puravankara fell 0.39% to Rs 179.10 on the BSE.

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