Puravankara arm receives LoI for Westin Hotel project in Bangalore

Starworth Infrastructure & Construction (SICL) has received a Letter of Intent for the execution of civil, structure, waterproofing and allied works for Westin Hotel project - Survey No. 12,13, located beside Kundalahalli Metro Station, EPIP Area Whitefield Bangalore -560 066, India by Innmar Tourism and Hotels for the contract value of Rs 57.80 crore plus applicable taxes, duties and levies.

SICL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Puravankara.