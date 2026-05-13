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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Puravankara arm receives LoI for Westin Hotel project in Bangalore

Puravankara arm receives LoI for Westin Hotel project in Bangalore

Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Starworth Infrastructure & Construction (SICL) has received a Letter of Intent for the execution of civil, structure, waterproofing and allied works for Westin Hotel project - Survey No. 12,13, located beside Kundalahalli Metro Station, EPIP Area Whitefield Bangalore -560 066, India by Innmar Tourism and Hotels for the contract value of Rs 57.80 crore plus applicable taxes, duties and levies.

SICL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Puravankara.

 

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 11:53 AM IST

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