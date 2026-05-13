Wednesday, May 13, 2026 | 12:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Puravankara bags Rs 60-cr order for Westin Hotel project in Bengaluru

Puravankara bags Rs 60-cr order for Westin Hotel project in Bengaluru

Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Puravankara said that it has received an order from Innmar Tourism and Hotels for execution of civil, structural, waterproofing and allied works for the Westin Hotel project.

The project is located at Survey Nos. 12 and 13, near Kundalahalli Metro Station in EPIP Area, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

The contract is an item-rate agreement with an estimated value of Rs 57.80 crore, excluding applicable taxes, duties and levies. The project is scheduled to be executed over a period of 20 months.

The company said the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not involve any related party transaction or promoter group interest.

 

Puravankara is engaged in the business of real estate development.

Also Read

Stock Markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 200 pts, Nifty above 23,450; Mtar Tech jumps 10% post Q4 result

Dixon Technologies share price today

Dixon Technologies: Vivo JV delay, PLI expiry cloud near-term outlook

car colour trends India 2025, black cars popularity, white cars market share, passenger vehicle colour trends, SUV colour preference India, Gen Z car buying trends, Maruti Suzuki Tata Motors colours, Jato Dynamics India data, Black Edition cars India

Maruti commits ₹1,372 cr on green logistics, crosses 3 mn rail dispatches

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley pegs India GDP growth at 6.7% in FY27

Stock markets

Torrent Power falls 7% on Q4 results; net profit down 70% to ₹318 crore

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 59.34 crore in Q3 FY26 as a net loss of Rs 93.16 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations zoomed 236.1% year on year to Rs 1,069.31 crore in Q3 FY26.

Shares of Puravankara rose 0.12% to Rs 211.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's consumer price inflation in April rose for the sixth straight month

India's consumer price inflation in April rose for the sixth straight month

Wall Street Pauses Record Run on Tech Selloff, Oil Surge

Wall Street Pauses Record Run on Tech Selloff, Oil Surge

Puravankara arm receives LoI for Westin Hotel project in Bangalore

Puravankara arm receives LoI for Westin Hotel project in Bangalore

Nifty trades above 23,400 level; oil & gas shares advance

Nifty trades above 23,400 level; oil & gas shares advance

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) climbs after Q4 PAT surges 142% YoY

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) climbs after Q4 PAT surges 142% YoY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayFuel Crisis in IndiaQ4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayJewellery Stocks TodayAirtel Q4 Result PreviewPVR Inox Q4 ResultsTechnology NewsPersonal Finance