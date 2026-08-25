Puravankara enters 7.83-acre joint development project in South-East Bengaluru

With estimated gross development value of Rs 1,100 cr

Puravankara has entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) for a 7.83-acre land parcel in South-East Bengaluru, with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 1,100 crore.

The project has a saleable area of approximately 0.89 msft and will be developed as a residential community, adding to Puravankara's presence in this established South Bengaluru corridor. This marks Puravankara's fifth land transaction in Bengaluru for FY27, underscoring the calibrated approach and the pace at which the company continues to build its development pipeline in the city.