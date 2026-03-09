Puravankara enters joint development for 4-acre housing project on Hennur Road in Bengaluru

Puravankara said that it has entered into a joint development agreement for a 4-acre land parcel on Hennur Road in Bengaluru, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of over Rs 1,300 crore.

The proposed project is expected to cater to the growing residential demand in North Bengaluru, a region that has witnessed strong infrastructure development and improved connectivity in recent years.

The company said the acquisition aligns with its strategic vision to expand its presence in key Bengaluru micro-markets that offer robust infrastructure, strong connectivity, and sustained housing demand.

Hennur Road has emerged as one of the citys prominent residential corridors due to its proximity to major IT hubs, the international airport, and upcoming infrastructure projects, making it an attractive destination for homebuyers and investors.

The development is part of Puravankaras broader strategy to strengthen its land bank and accelerate growth in high-potential urban markets.

Ashish Puravankara, managing director (MD), Puravankara, said, Bengaluru continues to be one of Indias most resilient and fastest-growing residential markets, supported by strong employment growth, infrastructure investments, and sustained housing demand. Within the city, North Bengaluru has emerged as a key growth corridor, driven by its proximity to Kempegowda International Airport, expanding tech parks, and improving connectivity. Hennur Road, in particular, has seen steady traction from homebuyers due to its access to employment hubs and welldeveloped social infrastructure. This joint development aligns with our strategy of expanding through assetlight partnerships in high-potential micro-markets while delivering thoughtfully designed homes that cater to evolving urban lifestyles.

Mallanna Sasalu, CEO - South, Puravankara, added, This project reflects our continued focus on expanding our presence across high-demand residential corridors in Bengaluru through capitalefficient partnerships. With steady demand in the micro-market, we are confident the project will see strong buyer interest. We expect to bring it to market within the next 612 months and believe it will further strengthen our Bengaluru portfolio. Earlier this year, we strengthened our Bengaluru growth pipeline through several strategic acquisitions.

These include a 53.5-acre land parcel in Anekal Taluka, with a development potential of 6.4 million sq. ft. and an estimated GDV of over Rs 4,800 crore. We are also developing a 24.59-acre parcel at KIADB Hardware Park in North Bengaluru, in partnership with KVN Property Holdings LLP, with a development potential of 3.48 million sq. ft. and a GDV of over Rs 3,300 crore. In addition, we have undertaken a 5.5- acre joint development in Balagere, East Bengaluru, with a developable area of 0.85 million sq. ft. and a GDV of over Rs 1,000 crore.

Puravankara is engaged in the business of real estate development.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 59.34 crore in Q3 FY26 as net loss of Rs 93.16 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations zoomed 236.1% year on year to Rs 1,069.31 crore in Q3 FY26.

Shares of Puravankara fell 4.81% to Rs 179.10 on the BSE.

