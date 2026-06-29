Puravankara gains on inking JDA for Bengaluru land parcel with Rs 1,000 crore GDV

Puravankara added 2.64% to Rs 217.80 after it has entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) for a 6.4-acre land parcel in Sarjapur, Bengaluru, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of around Rs 1,000 crore.

The proposed residential project will have a saleable area of nearly 0.8 million square feet and is aimed at catering to the rising housing demand in the fast-growing Sarjapur corridor.

With this transaction, Puravankara's total potential GDV from acquisitions and JDAs announced during the first quarter of FY27 has increased to approximately Rs 5,200 crore, further strengthening its development pipeline in Bengaluru.

The company said Sarjapur remains an attractive residential micro-market due to robust end-user demand, improving infrastructure and connectivity, and limited availability of branded housing projects. It added that the asset-light JDA model enables efficient capital deployment while expanding its presence across high-growth markets.

Strategically located in Kaggalipura Village, Sarjapura Hobli, the site is well-positioned for growth, with excellent connectivity via Sarjapur Road and the Outer Ring Road. It also enjoys good connectivity to the Electronic City technology corridor and other key employment hubs. The corridor has emerged as a preferred destination for IT professionals and homebuyers seeking quality housing, supported by the limited availability of organised residential projects from reputed developers.

Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara, said, "Bengaluru continues to be one of our most important growth markets, and this joint development reinforces our commitment to deepening our presence across high-potential urban corridors. As we pursue our FY27 growth agenda, our focus remains on securing quality land parcels in markets backed by infrastructure, employment density, and sustained homebuyer demand, while creating long-term value for our stakeholders.

Mallanna Sasalu, CEO, Puravankara, added, "The mix of outright acquisitions and joint development agreements across key Bengaluru micro-markets reflects our calibrated growth strategy, combining scale creation with capital efficiency. The pace, scale, and quality of these additions indicate that the company is moving in the right direction and steadily strengthening its development pipeline in Bengaluru. Notably, in Q1FY27 alone, Puravankara announced four land transactions in quick succession, underlining the companys strong business development momentum and the ability to consistently add high-potential projects to its portfolio. Together, these deals span approximately 41.93 acres, with a cumulative development potential of around 4.23 msft and a total estimated GDV of Rs 5,200 crore.

Puravankara is one of India's leading real estate developers with a presence across multiple cities and a diversified portfolio spanning residential, commercial and plotted developments.

On a consolidated basis, Puravankara reported net profit of Rs 113.24 crore in Q4 March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 85.82 crore in Q4 March 2025. Net sales surged 177.33% YoY to Rs 1501.92 crore in Q4 March 2026.

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