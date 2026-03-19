Puravankara provides Rs 50-cr corporate guarantee; arm secures MahaRERA Nod for Thane project

Puravankara said that it has extended a corporate guarantee of Rs 50 crore in favour of SBM Bank (India) on behalf of its wholly owned subsidiary, Starworth Infrastructure & Construction.

The guarantee has been issued to support the subsidiarys purchase of construction equipment and materials. The company clarified that the transaction is a contingent liability and currently has no financial impact on the standalone entity. It also stated that promoters or group companies do not have any interest in the transaction.

In a separate development, another wholly owned arm, Purva Oak Private, has received registration approval from the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority for launching Tower D in its existing residential project Purva Panorama.

The project is located in Kolshet, Thane (Maharashtra), and the newly approved tower will be part of the ongoing development. The MahaRERA registration number for the project is PR1333032502912.

The updates reflect Puravankaras continued focus on supporting its subsidiaries operations and expanding its residential project portfolio.

Puravankara is engaged in the business of real estate development.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 59.34 crore in Q3 FY26 as net loss of Rs 93.16 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations zoomed 236.1% year on year to Rs 1,069.31 crore in Q3 FY26.

Shares of Puravankara fell 2.45% to currently trade at Rs 185.50 on the BSE.

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