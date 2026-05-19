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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Puravankara reports consolidated net profit of Rs 113.24 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Puravankara reports consolidated net profit of Rs 113.24 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 177.33% to Rs 1501.92 crore

Net profit of Puravankara reported to Rs 113.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 85.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 177.33% to Rs 1501.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 541.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 63.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 179.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 85.73% to Rs 3739.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2013.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1501.92541.57 177 3739.832013.61 86 OPM %20.055.61 -18.4714.45 - PBDT155.74-99.62 LP 118.87-178.12 LP PBT144.96-110.81 LP 76.87-213.08 LP NP113.24-85.82 LP 63.71-179.88 LP

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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