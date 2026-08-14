Puravankara reports consolidated net profit of Rs 28.93 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 61.85% to Rs 848.72 crore

Net profit of Puravankara reported to Rs 28.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 67.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 61.85% to Rs 848.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 524.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.848.72524.4022.2212.7238.09-79.9326.02-90.0828.93-67.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News