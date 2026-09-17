Puravankara secures 4.68-acre redevelopment project in Goregaon West, Mumbai
With estimated gross development value of Rs 2,600 crPuravankara has secured redevelopment rights for three residential societies in Bangur Nagar, Goregaon West, Mumbai. Spread across 4.68 acres, the project offers a total developable potential of approximately 1.05 million sq. ft. and an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 2,600 crore. The addition marks Puravankara's eighth redevelopment project in Mumbai and further strengthens its presence in the city's redevelopment market.
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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 4:50 PM IST