Puravankara secures redevelopment project in Goregaon West worth Rs 2,600 crore

Puravankara said that it has secured redevelopment rights for three residential societies in Bangur Nagar, Goregaon West, Mumbai.

Spread across 4.68 acres, the project offers a total developable potential of approximately 1.05 million square feet and an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 2,600 crore.

Located in the western suburbs, Goregaon West is a well-established residential market with strong connectivity to key business districts and social infrastructure.

Over the past three years, Puravankara has steadily expanded its Mumbai redevelopment portfolio across locations including Breach Candy, Pali Hill, Lokhandwala, Chembur, Malabar Hill and Cuffe Parade.

The addition marks Puravankaras eighth redevelopment project in Mumbai and further strengthens its presence in the citys redevelopment market.

Ashish Puravankara, managing director, Puravankara, said: "Redevelopment is an important pillar of our Mumbai growth strategy and allows us to participate in some of the citys most established and sought-after neighbourhoods.

Our eighth redevelopment project reflects the momentum we have built in Mumbai and the confidence homebuyers are placing in our brand."

Puravankara is engaged in the business of real estate development. As of June 30, 2026, the company has completed 97 projects totaling around 59 million square feet across nine cities viz., Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa.

The real estate developer reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 26.02 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a net loss of Rs 68.55 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 61.85% year on year to Rs 848.72 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

The scrip had advanced 3.66% to end at Rs 218 on the BSE today.

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