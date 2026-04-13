Puravankara soars after Q4 sales value climbs 190% YoY to Rs 3,547 cr

Puravankara surged 14.64% to Rs 223.50 after the real estate developer reported a 190% jump in sales value to Rs 3,547 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 1,225 crore in Q4 FY25.

For the full year, the companys sales rose 55% to Rs 7,407 crore in FY26, up from Rs 4,783 crore in the previous fiscal.

The companys collections climbed 36% YoY to Rs 1,213 crore in Q4 FY26. For FY26, customer collections increased 15% YoY to Rs 4,258 crore.

The sales area stood at 3.01 million square feet (msft) in Q4 FY26, up 112% compared with 1.42 msft in Q4 FY25. Average realisation improved 37% YoY to Rs 11,787 per sq ft during the quarter.

During the quarter, Puravankara handed over 1,301 homes, totaling 1.67 msft, taking the cumulative handover for FY26 to 3,747 homes, or 4.25 msft.

The company said that while recent geopolitical developments have added to global uncertainty, the impact on the Indian residential sector remains limited at this stage. Any meaningful impact would depend on the duration and extent of these developments, particularly through factors such as energy prices. The RBI has reiterated Indias strong growth outlook, projecting GDP growth of around 7.6% for FY26, while highlighting global geopolitical developments and energy prices as key risks.

Ashish Puravankara, managing director, Puravankara, said, During the year, we continued to strengthen our growth pipeline, adding 13.6 msft with an estimated GDV of Rs 15,200 crore. We also launched new projects in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi, and Pune, alongside new phases of existing projects, with a total saleable area of 6.39 msft, of which 3.39 msft is from the new projects.

Over the next 24 months, we plan to unveil 30 projects, primarily across South India and Mumbai. The planned pipeline comprises nearly 51.14 million sq. ft. of developable area, with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of over Rs 55,000 crore, marking a significant step-up in the companys growth trajectory. A large number of these 30 projects are already in the approval stage, and a few are in the design stage and are set to be approved shortly.

Our FY26 performance marks a clear transition into our next phase of growth. With a strengthened pipeline, improved realizations, and sustained collections, we are now operating at scale and momentum. As we move ahead, we are confident of accelerating growth, backed by a robust pipeline, disciplined capital allocation, and a clear strategy to deliver sustained value for our stakeholders."

Puravankara is engaged in the business of real estate development.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 59.34 crore in Q3 FY26 as a net loss of Rs 93.16 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations zoomed 236.1% year on year to Rs 1,069.31 crore in Q3 FY26.