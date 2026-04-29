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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Puravankara subsidiary receives LoI for project worth Rs 144.45 cr

Puravankara subsidiary receives LoI for project worth Rs 144.45 cr

Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 8:04 PM IST
Puravankara announced that its subsidiary, Starworth Infrastructure & Construction (SICL) has received a Letter of Intent for the execution of civil, structure, waterproofing, finishes and allied works for residential project - Nature's Nest located at Survey No. 54/4, Chinnagenahalli, Doddabanahalli, Bangalore District, Karnataka - 560049 by NPS Developers for the approximate contract value of Rs 144.45 crore excluding GST and Labour Cess.
 

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

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