Puravankara surges on plans to launch 30 projects worth Rs 55,000 crore

Puravankara jumped 6.18% to Rs 183 after the company announced an ambitious expansion plan to launch 30 projects over the next 24 months, primarily across South India and Mumbai.

The planned pipeline comprises around 51.14 million sq. ft. of developable area with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of over Rs 55,000 crore, marking a significant scale-up in the companys growth strategy. The company said a large portion of these projects are already in the approval stage, while the rest are in the design phase.

Puravankara stated that the upcoming developments reflect its focus on well-located, high-quality residential projects across key urban markets, supported by strong launch inventory and disciplined capital allocation. As of 9MFY26, the company reported pre-sales of Rs 3,859 crore and customer collections of Rs 3,045 crore, indicating steady demand and operational momentum.

The company added that the pipeline is expected to generate significant economic activity, including approximately 8 million man-days of direct employment annually and support for over 250 ancillary industries linked to the real estate sector.

Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Limited, said, Over the past five decades, we have built Puravankara on a strong foundation of trust, transparency, and delivery excellence. As we enter our next phase of growth, we are poised for the next leap, backed by stronger capabilities, a professional and well-governed organisation, and a high-quality project pipeline across Mumbai and South India.

Our focus remains on creating differentiated products, strengthening our presence in key micromarkets, and delivering long-term value to our customers and stakeholders. This pipeline reflects not just our growth ambitions, but also our confidence in Indias structural housing demand and the opportunities emerging across urban markets.

Mallanna Sasalu, CEO - South, Puravankara, added, We are entering this phase with a clear execution roadmap that is stronger, more agile, and future-ready. Our developments are designed not just as real estate projects, but as integrated communities that respond to evolving customer needs.

At the same time, we recognise the broader role we play in the economy. This scale of development will create livelihoods, support a wide ecosystem of industries, and contribute meaningfully to urban growth. Our sustainability initiatives, including our afforestation pledge and focus on resource efficiency, are integral to how we build for the future.

Puravankara is engaged in the business of real estate development.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 59.34 crore in Q3 FY26 as net loss of Rs 93.16 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations zoomed 236.1% year on year to Rs 1,069.31 crore in Q3 FY26.

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