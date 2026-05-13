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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Puretrop Fruits reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.74 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Puretrop Fruits reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.74 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 49.25% to Rs 40.67 crore

Net profit of Puretrop Fruits reported to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.25% to Rs 40.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 113.06% to Rs 25.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.12% to Rs 121.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 111.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales40.6727.25 49 121.88111.69 9 OPM %5.51-12.88 -9.62-5.28 - PBDT3.28-3.15 LP 14.94-4.15 LP PBT2.00-4.49 LP 9.61-8.89 LP NP3.74-1.47 LP 25.2911.87 113

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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