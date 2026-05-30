Purple Agrotech Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 20.00 crore

Net loss of Purple Agrotech Industries reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 20.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.39% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 20.00 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2025.

20.00020.000-1.200-1.750-0.010.010.230.42-0.010.010.230.42-0.010.010.160.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News