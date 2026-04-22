Purple Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 172.00% to Rs 17.00 croreNet profit of Purple Finance reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 172.00% to Rs 17.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 15.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 223.71% to Rs 47.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales17.006.25 172 47.6514.72 224 OPM %26.65-43.20 -10.75-89.33 - PBDT1.01-4.52 LP -6.86-18.75 63 PBT0.43-5.02 LP -9.13-20.52 56 NP0.02-3.92 LP -6.44-15.55 59
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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 9:05 AM IST