Purple Style Labs invests Rs 420 cr in PSL Retail
The board of Purple Style Labs at its meeting held on 15 September 2026 has in accordance with the objects of the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the company, and for part-utilization of the net proceeds received from the fresh issue of the equity shares pursuant to the IPO, considered and approved the investment of Rs 420 crore by acquisition of equity shares of PSL Retail, wholly owned subsidiary of the company through rights issue.
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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 7:16 PM IST