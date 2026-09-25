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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Purple Style Labs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 88.13 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Purple Style Labs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 88.13 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 12.97% to Rs 119.44 crore

Net Loss of Purple Style Labs reported to Rs 88.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 100.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.97% to Rs 119.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 105.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales119.44105.73 13 OPM %-11.54-5.41 -PBDT-45.30-25.31 -79 PBT-80.15-46.36 -73 NP-88.13-100.32 12

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 9:04 AM IST