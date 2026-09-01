Purple Wave Infocom inks 5-year Digital Screens-as-a-Service engagement with Vexto Commercials

Purple Wave Infocom has entered into a five-year Digital Screens-as-a-Service (DSaaS) Agreement with Vexto Commercials for deployment and management of an integrated digital display and technology solution at Neo Square, Sector 109, Gurugram, Haryana. The base contract value is Rs 4.50 crore over five years and a monthly service charge of Rs 7.50 lakh with annual escalation of 10% as per agreed commercial terms.