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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Purshottam Investofin reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.49 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Purshottam Investofin reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.49 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales decline 25.34% to Rs 1.09 crore

Net Loss of Purshottam Investofin reported to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 25.34% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.08% to Rs 6.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.091.46 -25 6.427.65 -16 OPM %-433.03-17.81 -2.1841.70 - PBDT-4.27-0.85 -402 -0.830.48 PL PBT-4.64-1.15 -303 -2.35-0.26 -804 NP-3.49-0.91 -284 -1.79-0.37 -384

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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